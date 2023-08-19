The hunt for Victor Osimhen officially begins. The blue centre-forward, top scorer in last season’s Serie A with 26 goals, will have to defend the title from the onslaught of all the other strikers, ready to snatch the crown from his head. Among the major candidates there is Lautaro Martinez, but also Dusan Vlahovic and Rafael Leao pawing. And watch out for the usual Ciro Immobile, called for redemption after a season in chiaroscuro. Not to mention newcomer Retegui and returning horse Scamacca. Let’s find out together the odds for the Serie A 2023/24 Top Scorer market on the major betting sites.

SERIE A TOP SCORER: THE FAVOURITES — It starts again, as it is obvious that it is, from Victor Osimhen. The encore of the Nigerian champion of Italy with Napoli is played at 3.50 on Sisal, Betway and Netbet. The same amount also for Lautaro Martinez, who closed the last two seasons with 21 goals and is aiming for his first time as king of the striker. The last Inter player to do so was another Argentinian, Mauro Icardi, in the 2017/18 season. See also Schedule yourself: so you can watch the friendly between Colombia and Paraguay

VLAHOVIC AND PROPERTY SCAP — Behind the lead couple, here are two strikers looking for redemption like Dusan Vlahovic and Ciro Immobile. The Serbian, between groins and market rumors, is looking for reconfirmation in black and white and is aiming to double last season’s 10 goals. His top scorer share is worth 6.00 for Netbet, Sisal and Betway. Immediately behind is Ciro Immobile, who has a double challenge ahead of him: winning his fifth top scorer title and, above all, convincing Luciano Spalletti to bet on him again in the national team. Top scorer property is on the blackboard at 7.50 on the main operators.

ALL THE OTHERS — The possible surprises could be Immobile’s main competitors for a starting shirt in the national team, namely the Genoan Mateo Retegui and the Atalanta Gianluca Scamacca, quoted at 15.00 by Netbet and Betway and 16.00 by Sisal. Immediately behind is the Inter player Arnautovic at 17.00. Those who instead want to bet on the definitive explosion of Rafa Leao even in the goal area can do so with a decidedly inviting odds: 25 for Betway, Netbet and Sisal. The last Rossoneri to achieve the feat was a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 2011/12 season. See also MotoGP | The Marquez brothers separate from Alzamora as manager

