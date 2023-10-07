THE CASE

A video depicting Juan Luca Sacchi, referee of Lecce-Sassuolo, early in the eighth matchday of Serie A which ended 1-1, denying the greeting to Francesca Di Monte, one of the two assistant referees, caused discussion on the web. The scene materialized in the tunnel leading to the pitch, a few seconds before the two teams entered the pitch. The video, posted on TikTok, shows the referee reaching the two teams and not responding to Di Monte’s outstretched hand. The assistant reacts with a perplexed expression and Sacchi proceeds to greet Strefezza, captain of Lecce. A sequence which, however, has a “bureaucratic” justification: the referee team greets each other according to protocol in the changing rooms and on the pitch: the tunnel area is intended only for greetings with the captains of the two teams

by Luca Guerra



00:13