The Federal Court of Appeal of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has sanctioned Juventus with a 15 point loss in the current season and has imposed a long disqualification to Andrea Agnelli and another 10 directors of the Vecchia Signora in the so-called “Case Capital Gains”.

The justification for the sanction is based on the seriousness and reiteration of the sports disciplinary offense committed by the Juventus. According to the published document, Juve committed the accused crime thanks to the documentation from the managers, unequivocal interceptions and additional evidence related to the manipulation of documents and invoices.

The decision of the Federal Court of Appeal it is based on new evidence that demonstrates the existence of a fraudulent system from the beginning, at least in sports, which had been unknown in the previous sentence. This evidence consists of numerous statements, documents and manuscripts originating from the FC Juventus SpA with a confessional character.

We recommend you read

The Juventus will file an appeal with the Sports Guarantee Board of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) in the next few hours, which can maintain or annul the sentence.