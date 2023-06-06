La Spezia – The mayor of La Spezia, Pierluigi Peracchini, defined it as an “offense to La Spezia fans”. But even among the forces of order the decision to play the play-off to stay in Serie A between Spezia and Hellas Verona at the Dacia Arena in Udine was not welcomed: “We’re talking about a choice that involves too many risks” the union Fsp Polizia di Stato specified in a statement.

The day after is that of controversy. The announcement by the Lega Serie A to play the match between the eagles and the Scala at Udinese’s home aroused quite a few reactions, from the mayor of La Spezia to the forces of order, without of course forgetting the supporters. «The decision taken – highlights Peracchini – is an offense to La Spezia fans and a lack of respect for the city and province. These matches are worth the history of a club and a territory. The choice of field must be taken carefully.

And then there is another problem, underlined by the mayor but not only: that of public order. He continues: «The route poses safety problems. The risk that the two fans could meet on the way is obvious. We therefore ask Lega Serie A to review this decision and find a solution that guarantees fairness and impartiality.”

Of the same opinion is also Valter Mazzetti, general secretary of the Fsp State Police: «In the operators who have to guarantee safety, the already high concern for the play-off on Sunday 11 June is growing. This in light of the choice of the Dacia Arena as a neutral ground to play a match characterized by very strong tension». Specifically, he continues: «To reach Udine, the opposing fans will have to travel along the same stretch of the A4 motorway and it is highly probable that they will come into contact. To call the choice unfortunate is an understatement. The continuous accidents that occur during football matches, and above all the numerous members of the police force who are punctually injured, make it necessary to think of safety first of all. The rest must strictly come later». And he concludes: “We are here to give an alarm before finding ourselves commenting desperately on the usual disasters which are not new to our chronicles, and which should at least serve to make the most weighted decisions possible ».

Finally, the media tam tam also started among the fans. There have already been several eagle supporters who, through social profiles, fan pages and chats, have expressed their perplexity about the League’s decision on the last match of the season, certainly the most important.

The commentary of Paolo Ardito, journalist of the 19th century

The decision to choose the Dacia Arena in Udine as the venue for the play-off between Spezia and Verona for salvation in Serie A, it penalizes an entire city, the Ligurian one, and undermines the principle of neutrality which should characterize sport and in particular a decisive match like the one scheduled for next Sunday.

It’s clear that the Dacia Arena in Udine clearly deviates from the concept of a neutral field, because the distance from the Friulian city is double that of Verona and therefore it is easy to predict that Hellas will practically play at home. Without forgetting the risks of public order that a match that will see team fans travel for many kilometers along the same stretch of motorway with dangerous intersections in rest and service areas could pose. Furthermore, the Dacia Arena plant engineering is under observation after the recent incidents that occurred at the end of the Udinese-Naples match with the invasion of the pitch by the two fans.

Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini’s stance against Udine’s choice seems sacrosanct, as is the proposal by some fans not to participate in the away match in protest. There would be as well the hypothesis of playing the play-off behind closed doors but it would be a defeat for Italian football.