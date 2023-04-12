The designations for the next matchday of the championship have been made official: Inter in Pairetto, Giua for Roma-Udinese
The Lega Serie A has made official the designations for the next day of the championship. We start on Friday with Cremonese-Empoli, entrusted to Zufferli. To close the circle will be Fiorentina-Atalanta on Monday evening, directed by Guida. Milan goes to the expert Massa, while Rapuano will direct Sassuolo-Juventus.
The designations
Here is the complete program of referee choices for the 10 games.
Cremonese – Empoli (14/04, 6.30 pm) referee: Zufferli from Udine
Spezia – Lazio (14/04, 8.45 pm) referee: Irrati from Pistoia
Bologna – Milan (15/04, 3 pm) referee: Massa from Imperia
Naples – Verona (15/04, 6 pm) referee: La Penna of Rome
Inter – Monza (15/04, 8.45 pm) referee: Pairetto di Nichelino
Lecce – Sampdoria (12.30) referee: Mariani di Aprilia
Turin – Salernitana (3 pm) referee: Aureliano of Bologna
Sassuolo – Juventus (6.00 pm) referee: Rapuano from Rimini
Rome – Udinese (8.45 pm) referee: Giua from Olbia
Fiorentina – Atalanta (17/04, 8.45 pm) referee: Guide from Torre Annunziata
