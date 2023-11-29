The big match of the 14th day of Serie A, Napoli-Inter, has been assigned to Davide Massa: the clash between the Azzurri and the Nerazzurri will take place at the Maradona on Sunday at 8.45pm. The referee of the Imperia section will be assisted by Imperiale and Mondin, with Rapuano as fourth official. Marini will be in the Var room, assisted by Mariani. In his career Massa has already refereed the two teams on two occasions: an Inter-Napoli championship match (2020/21) and a Napoli-Inter Italian Cup match (2014/15). As for the other matches of the day, Piccinini will manage Torino-Atalanta, while Marchetti will be on the field for Milan-Frosinone. Marcenaro is responsible for Sassuolo-Roma.