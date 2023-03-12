He Naplesteam where the Mexican striker plays Hirving “Chucky” Lozanotoday took another step towards the Serie A league championship after beating 2-0 against Atalanta in actions of the day 26 of the italian soccer.

The Neapolitans they reached 22 victories in 26 games played this season of the A serieswith which they have taken another step towards the title, which they have not won for more than 30 years at the time of Diego Armando Maradona.

Unfortunately, the Mexican Hirving Lozano He missed today’s match due to injury, but he is expected to be ready for the next matches of the Naples in Serie A and the Champions Leaguewhere they are disputing the round of 16.

He Naples won 2-0 with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at minute 60, and the defender Amir Rrahmani at 77 minutes.

The Neapolitans reached 68 units to continue at the top of the first overall place, taking 18 units over the sub-leader Inter de Milan who is 50.