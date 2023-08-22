From Kolasinac to Scamacca, all passed with full marks. Gasperini’s machine is already working quite well and the new grafts have figured out how to move to perform at the top. Against Sassuolo Kolasinac proved to be an impeccable block, resulting in much better shape than Djimsiti and Scalvini (still sufficient). De Ketelaere came on in the second half – a crossbar, a goal and other shots to applause – and Scamacca. The Italian is elegant and unpredictable, good at filling the area even if he’s not yet at the top. Watch out for Adopo: in the final, Gasp likes it a lot.