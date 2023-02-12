The 19th day: without Macura and Harper, Derthona goes with Candi. Well the premiere of Spajiha in Venice, Pesaro beaten. Quarter-finals in Turin from Wednesday

After Saturday night’s preview, won by Treviso against Napoli, here’s the rest of the 19th matchday of Serie A.

REGGIO EMILIA-VIRTUS BOLOGNA 63-74 — Virtus Bologna immediately forgets the misstep with Barcelona and squares the blitz in Reggio Emilia, in front of a sold out PalaBigi for the first time in the season (4530 people). Leading Coach Scariolo’s boys are above all Jaiteh (13 points and 11 rebounds) and the usual Teodosic (11 and 4 assists) while Anim (24 points) is not enough for the hosts. Sakota chooses the quintet made up of Cinciarini, Anim, Olisevicius, Reuvers and Diouf while Scariolo replies with Teodosic, Mannion, Weems, Mickey and Jaiteh, leaving Shengelia and Belinelli at rest. In the first quarter, Mickey’s 10 points push Virtus to +9 (17-26) but Unahotels manages to limit the damage thanks to Anim. Despite Virtus’ attacking rebound dominance (13 to 6) Reggio is still in the game (33-39 at halftime).

Segafredo seems to run away with Teodosic (42-55 in the 25th minute), but here Sakota’s team is good at staying compact and placing a 13-2 break with which they get back on track. With a three-pointer from Strautins, the home team regained the advantage (58-57 in the 32nd minute) and from now on the match continued on the edge of balance until the one-two scored by Teodosic and above all Jaiteh. The big virtussino brutalizes Sakota’s choice to play with a winger like ‘five’ Reuvers and sweeps him away. For the Reggio players, salvation is increasingly complicated, while Virtus will be back on the field as early as Thursday against Venice in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup.

Reggio Emilia: Anim 24, Diouf 9, Strautins 6

Bologna: Jaiteh 13, Mannion 12, Teodosic 11

VARESE – MILAN 75-87 — An excellent performance by the ex Davies (17 surgical points with 6/8 from 2), flanked by the usefulness of Luwawu-Cabarrot (5/8 from 2), allows a Milan with great defensive compactness to get the better of Varese in a high-intensity game. With the baskets of Napier and Datome, back in the starting lineup, Olimpia immediately put their head forward (2-10 in the 4th minute). The response of the red and whites at home is in the two games between Ross and Caruso (13-15 in the 6′), but it is Woldentensae who, on the siren of the first quarter, gives the +1 to the Masnago crowd, seventh sold out in a row (22-21 at 10′). While Brandon Davies takes the chair (9 points in 3 ‘), the game ignites with a double coach for Hall and Brown, which costs the USA the third foul of the home red and white.

The Italian champions seize the moment and extend it to +10 (29-39 in 15’20”). Despite Ross’s third foul too, Brase’s team found new energy from Reyes’ triples and Johnson’s blazes to recover the tie with De Nicolao (45-45 at 19’38”). When the second half began, a spell by Ross gave Varese back the maximum advantage (+4 51-47 in the 23rd minute). The answer is a 10-0 external propitiated by Luwawu-Cabarrot (51-57 in the 25th minute). EA7 then goes up +11 thanks to a precious triple from Baron (65-76 at 32’30”) to then control the game thanks also to a 3-2 zone, thus winning the derby n.187. See also SBK | Magny-Cours: the rain is the protagonist of the free practice Friday

Varese: Ross 16, Owens and Johnson 13

Milan: Davies 17, Lawawu-Cabarriot 16, Napier 12

TORTONA-TRIESTE 80-69 — A clear victory, with which Derthona presents itself in the Final Eight of the Italian Cup scheduled for Wednesday in Turin and with which it continues its march in the top positions of the standings, also redeeming the first leg, in which it suffered the clearest defeat of its great season. Trieste pays for inaccuracies and slows down its run towards the playoff area.

Reduced shifts for Tortona, due to the absences of Macura and Harper, the former due to a dislocated finger, the latter recovering from lumbago. At times Derthona seems to be repeating the match against Varese: lots of shots, excellent ball circulation, “air” passes and high speed. The advantage is always for Tortona, but Trieste holds on to -3, -4, -5: only in the last 2’30” does the gap widen, with the impact of the bench, especially Radosevic and Tavernelli, which lead to + 9 with which the first quarter ends 25-16. On both fronts, the second half offers many shooting errors and a certain defensive permeability by the visitors, while Ramondino’s team is more precise and arrives in double figures, 30-20 in the 12th minute, even if it is Gaines who brings back a triple the gap at -5. Candi takes the chair, who scores 16 points in the first half, of which 4/5 from 3 and in the middle of the quarter Derthona is up 40-27. Lots of assists and plays, for a game that is focused but entertaining at the moment, at the long break at 50-41, in which Bartley, the best of his, puts two triples in the last minute and Christon, after a no-impact start, plays high school and the basket 15” from the siren.

Again the Juventus point guard opens the third quarter, Tortona arrives at +15 of the round 60-45 in the 26th minute, an advantage then re-established on 68-52 with which the young Filoni closes the quarter. And in the final fraction Derthona can control, while Trieste lets go a bit, only the usual Bartley spends his last energies well with another couple of triples, with which they bring the single-digit gap closer, but Filloy always from 3 so that it doesn’t reduce beyond the final 80-69.

(Stefano Brocchetti)

Tortona: Candi 16, Daum 14, Cain and Radosevic 12



Trieste: Bartley 23, Gaines 13, Terry 10

VENICE-PESARO 93-77 — Super Parks (23 points) “wets” the winning debut of Neven Spahija (93-77) on the Reyer bench, interrupting the streak of 4 consecutive defeats in the league, Carpegna pays for a “not played” first quarter. Reyer without Brooks and the new Ray graft, Pesaro also without Moretti, in addition to the ex Mazzola, in the parterre three great exes such as Tomas Ress, Christian Di Giuliomaria and Ezio Lessana. Spahija starts with Spissu, Granger, Parks, Willis and Watt, an immediate break written by Spissu’s triple and Granger’s forays (9-2). Repesa time-out after 2-13”. Umana’s overflowing first quarter, Pesaro annihilated by the intensity of the orogranata who conceded only two field goals to Kravic and Cheatham. Venice flies (12-2, 26-4) with Granger unleashed (11 points in 7), Reyer also +23 (28-5), before the two free throws by Abdur-Rakhman (28-7). See also The ghosts of the 'cruzazuleadas' reappear and the Machine falls at the last minute to Necaxa

Pesaro reacts in the second quarter pushed by Cheatham and Abdur-Rahkman (33-20), Reyer who starts to struggle in attack lowering the averages, Giovannetti whistles two fouls on 3-pointers to De Nicolao and Granger on Abdur-Rahkman (33-22 ) with a break of 17-5. He also carpegna at -9 (34-25). The return of Willis and Watt shakes the orogranata who extend again (43-28). Pesaro got back into the game with Abdur-Rahkman unstoppable (18 points at half-time) and a 30-point second quarter (48-37). Pesaro goes back to -9 (48-39), but Reyer returns to tighten the mesh in defense, Parks lights up again and the Spahija quintet, limited Abdur-Rahkman, returns to fly (67-46) with a run of 19 -7. Spissu gives the 3+1 to Tambone (67-52), who shortens the passive from the Marches, a game that travels in tears (69-55), triple by Moraschini and coach to Repesa (73-55), third siren on +17 ( 77-60). The percentages drop in the last fraction (80-65), Spahija has to throw Granger and Watt back into the fray. The triples of Willis, Cheatham and Spissu arrive in rapid succession (88-72). Game closed (93-77) in advance.

(Michele Contessa)

Venice: Parks 23, Granger 20, Willis 16, Spissu 11

Pesaro: Abdur-Rahkman 20, Cheatham 14, Tambone 12, Charalampopoulos 11

SCAFATI-TRENTO 74-79 — Daring return to success for Trento who beat Scafati’s Palamangano 79-74 with an incredible 16-0 run in the last four minutes of the game. Scafati collects the second defeat in a row and pays for the final black-out, when he no longer attacks with criteria, making himself come back to the +11 (74-63 in the 36th minute) which seemed to have closed a game that for three quarters was lived on the extreme point to point balance. With Okoye, Stone and Hannah on the field debilitated by physical problems during the week, Scafati seemed to be able to bring it home with baskets from Logan and Thompson. Then the final epilogue inspired by the personality of Spagnolo and the triples of Grazulis. Spaniard favors the overtaking with 1’18” to go with the tap-in of 74-75. Logan and Pinkins miss the overtaking triples and Forray sets the 74-77 from the line. Still ten seconds to go. Caja calls time-out to draw possession for possible overtime, but Stone loses the ball by missing the pass after the throw-in. The usual Spaniard from the line puts the free throws of the final 74-79.

(Luke Di Russo)

Get smart: Logan 22, Thompson 13, Stone 11

Trent: Grazulis 17, Spanish 15, Atkins 11

BRINDISI-VERONA 102-68 — Brindisi drops the poker of consecutive victories by beating and dominating Verona in a match addressed in the first quarter and conquered with a monstrous partial packaged between the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth. Verona starts better until Happy Casa manages to remove some rust from its offensive mechanisms. Five triples (3 Reed, Burnell and Lamb) allow the Apulian team to take off for the first time (6′, 19-10) to lead the match decisively. Ramagli tries to put his whole bench into rhythm without being able to find interpreters to improve his aim from the arc, nailed to 1/8 for 18′. With the passing of the minutes, the Happy Casa also raises the volume of the defense showing an unexpected athletic freshness. Tezenis, however, manages not to derail by staying in the wake of the hosts who are very inspired in shooting from distance and dominant with Perkins in the box (18′, 41-29). After the interval along Burnell’s 3 + 1 game, he sends an unequivocal message to Anderson and Cappelletti (among the best of the guests), of how steep the climb to get back to altitude could be. On 26′ Reed updates the maximum advantage (64-50), embellishing his evening as top scorer. Verona on the other hand does everything to stay in the game: in the 29th minute it manages to reduce the disadvantage (64-59) with a substantial run of 9-0, taking full advantage of an empty pass by the Apulians, then disappears from the proscenium. Brindisi returns to raise its voice with a triple from Harrison (70-59) kicking off the last act to conquer the victory. The break of 22-0 (34′, 86-59) definitively puts the result in the freezer, before the hosts manage to reach +34 (98-65) with 2’10” still to play. See also Rudi Garcia: "That's how I discovered Regragui, the secret of this super Morocco"

Toasts: Reed 17, Burnell 14, Perkins 12, Riisma 11, Lamb, Bowman 10 Verona: Davis 14, Anderson 13, Cappelletti 12, Smith 11

Sassari’s magic moment continues in Brescia, now in its fifth victory in the last 6 games: the Sardinian formation passes with authority at the PalaLeonessa, capable of leading the match for the entire 40′. For Brescia, capable of reopening the game only partially, without ever taking an advantage, it is the worst moment of a disappointing season, at least for the journey in Lba: sixth consecutive defeat for coach Alessandro Magro’s team, sent off for protests at 20 ” from the end, always anchored to the bottom of the standings.

Bucchi’s team got off to a very good start (15-25) with Jones and Bendzius: Brescia struggled to get into the game, suffering excessively from the physicality of the Sardinians, who struck from every position, digging the furrow in the second quarter with two triples from Gentile (22 -37). With difficulty, the hosts try to reopen the game (34-40) finding the drivers of their attack in the usual Della Valle and Gabriel.

At half-time along Sassari extends again (36-46) and upon returning from the locker room not even a double fault (game+technical) called in Bendzius awakens Brescia (44-54). The shock for Magro’s boys comes in the final 5′ of the quarter: the usual Gabriel-Della Valle duo builds the break that brings Brescia back into the game (54-56). Kruslin’s triples but above all the decision of Bucchi’s boys bring Sassari back to +8 from the third buzzer (58-66). Brescia finds itself in the last quarter (70-71) thanks also to the contribution of Petrucelli. Dowe takes his hands by the hand at the worst moment, giving his two points as beautiful as they are important.

(Alberto Banzola)

Brescia: Della Valle 23, Gabriel 18, Petrucelli 16.

Sassari: Dowe 22, Kruslin 16, Bendzius 13.