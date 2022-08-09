The Excelsior Hotel Gallia will once again be the home of the transfer market. This year, in fact, the final gong for the summer negotiations will resound in the historic Milanese hotel founded in 1932: Tuesday 30, Wednesday 31 August (from 10 to 19) and Thursday 1 September (from 9 to 20), presidents and sporting directors of Serie A and not only will they meet in Piazza Duca d’Aosta to conclude the latest market operations.