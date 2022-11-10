Lega Serie A has communicated advances and postponements of the championship from the 22nd to the 29th day. These are the variations that affect Sampdoria and Spezia:
22nd day
Saturday 11 February 2023, Empoli-Spezia3 pm
Monday 13 February 2023 Sampdoria-Inter8.45 pm
23rd day
Saturday 18 February 2023, Sampdoria-Bologna3 pm
Sunday 19 February 2023, Spezia-Juventus6 pm
24th day
Sunday 26 February 2023, Udinese-Spezia6 pm
Monday 27 February 2023, Lazio-Sampdoria8.45 pm
25th day
Sunday 5 March 2023, Spezia-Hellas Verona12.30
Sunday 5 March 2023, Sampdoria-Salernitana3 pm
26th day
Friday 10 March 2023, Spezia-Inter8.45 pm
Sunday 12 March 2023, Juventus-Sampdoria8.45 pm
27th day
Friday 17 March 2023, Sassuolo-Spezia8.45 pm
Sunday 19 March 2023, Sampdoria-Hellas Verona12.30
28th day
Saturday 1 April 2023, Spezia-Salernitana3 pm
Sunday 2 April 2023, Roma-Sampdoria6 pm
Without prejudice to any rescheduling based on European competitions and the Italian Cup
29th day
Saturday 8 April 2023, Fiorentina-Spezia2.30 pm
Saturday 8 April 2023 Sampdoria-Cremonese16.30.
#Serie #advances #postponements #Sampdoria #Spezia #22nd #29th #day
Leave a Reply