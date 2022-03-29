Rome Italy.- Stefano PioliItalian coach AC Milanwas chosen this Monday as the ‘Coach of the Month’ for March in Serie A after placing the ‘rossonero’ team at the top of the table and with options to reach the Coppa Italia final.

The AC Milan they did not lose any of their four games played during the month of March. The coach has managed to make his team effective in attack and capable of winning matches showing great defensive maturity.

the men of Tweety They are first in the table after their victories against Napoli, Cagliari and Empoli in March. Now, with eight games to go until the end of the league, they depend on themselves to lift the ‘Scudetto’ in Serie A.

The only match in which they failed to win was in the Milan derby, against Inter, in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals (0-0).

“The ‘rossonero’ coach has been able to create a cohesive group in which youth and experience converge in a solid and effective team that fights for victory in Serie A and the Italian Cup”, declared Luigi De Siervo, executive director of the League Series A.

The award, as reported by the A series -the body in charge of awarding the award-, will be delivered to the coach before the start of the AC Milan-Bologna game that will be played next Monday, April 4, corresponding to matchday 31 at the Guiseppe Meazza Stadium (Milan, Italy).