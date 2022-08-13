Vlahovic (Juve), Giroud (Milan) and Lukaku (Inter): the three strikers of the most anticipated teams

Serie A 2022/23 at the start: where to see the matches of the first day

The Serie A championship starts again on Saturday 13 August. How can you follow the matches on television, after the new agreements on television rights? Here is everything you need to know, to better follow the 2022/23 sports season.

Serie A matches on TV and streaming: the schedules and channels of the first day 2022/23

Saturday 13 August 18.30: Milan-Udinese (Dazn)

Saturday 13 August 18.30: Sampdoria-Atalanta (Dazn and Sky)

Saturday 13 August 8.45 pm: Lecce-Inter (Dazn and Sky)

Saturday 13 August at 8.45 pm: Monza-Turin (Dazn)

Sunday 14 August 18.30: Fiorentina-Cremonese (Dazn)

Sunday 14 August 18.30: Lazio-Bologna (Dazn and Sky)

Sunday 14 August at 8.45 pm: Salernitana-Rome (Dazn)

Sunday 14 August at 8.45 pm: Spezia-Empoli (Dazn)

Monday 15 August at 18.30: Verona-Naples (Dazn)

Monday 15 August at 8.45 pm: Juventus-Sassuolo (Dazn)

Who broadcasts Serie A: Sky, NOW, DAZN and Tim

The complete broadcast of the Serie A championship (10 matches in each weekend) will be exclusively on DAZN, while on Sky or NOW it will be possible to see three co-exclusive matches for each round. Alternatively, it is possible to take out a subscription with Tim, the main sponsor of the championship.

Live matches – all weekend slots:

Saturday: the matches at 15.00 and 18.00 will go exclusively on DAZN, while those at 20.45 will be shared with Sky

Sunday: the 12.30 match is shared, while the remaining matches (scheduled at 15.00, 18.00 and 20.45) will be exclusively on DAZN

Monday: the 20.45 match, the so-called “Monday night”, is shared.

With the agreement of 3 August, the DAZN app is ready to land on Sky. Here’s what changes for fans:

Serie A: Sky's offer for fans





To watch the matches on this platform, it is necessary to subscribe to the Sky Calcio offer. The channel is offered as a package with Sky TV, which includes news, entertainment, Sky Original and international TV series, documentaries and Sky Q functions via internet and Sky HD. The DAZN app is also available on Sky, but you will still have to continue paying for two different subscriptions.

NOW’s proposal for football and sport

The “sport” package includes both football and other sports in the Sky bouquet, namely the Champions League up to 2024 with 121 games out of 137 per season, Serie A Tim with 3 games out of 10 every day, Serie BKT, European football, motorsport, tennis and other sports. The cost is € 9.99 for the first month (instead of 14.99), but until August 17th. From the second month the subscription is automatically renewed at the list price (14.99 euros, in fact). It can be deactivated at any time, at least 24 hours before the expiry of the viewing period.

TimVision Football and Sport

This is the name of the package that Tim offers to fans who intend to follow Serie A. It costs € 19.99 per month and also gives access to TimVision entertainment, DAZN matches, Infinity + with movies, TV series and the Champions League. . In addition, the TimVision Box is also included.

The double proposal of DAZN: Standard and Plus

The streaming platform package costs 29.99 euros per month and includes: all exclusive football matches, cycling and motorsport events, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and NFL (the USA American football championship) . This programming can be followed on Smart TV, Tablet, PC, Console or smartphone and now also via Sky. DAZN allows two types of subscription: Standard and Plus. The Standard version allows you to follow the programs simultaneously on two different devices, but only by connecting to the same Internet network as your home. With the Plus version, which costs 39.99 euros, you can instead use two different networks. As mentioned, according to recent agreements, the DAZN app can now also be used from the Sky platform.

