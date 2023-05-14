the milan suffered a new defeat by 0-2 on his visit to Alberto Picco Stadium of the Spezia in the party of the Matchday 35 of the 2022-2023 season of Serie A from Italy, which increases the complexity of their presence in the next edition of the Champions League. The Rossoneri team, who had just lost in the first leg of the European semifinals against Inter, could not overcome the local team, who took the victory thanks to goals from Prezemyslaw Wisniewski at 75′ and Salvatore Esposito at 85′.

The technical director of Milan, Stefano Pioli made four line-up changes regarding the Champions League semi-final match against Inter and his team started the game well, with Tonali’s strong shot hitting the post in the sixth minute. Despite the chances generated by Milan, Spezia also had options, but the visiting defense held firm.

In the second half, the Milan He tried to take control of the game through the creativity of Brahim, who starred in a great individual move that was not sanctioned as a penalty by the referee after a push from Esposito. Spezia stepped up their game and managed to overcome Milan’s resistance in the 75th minute, when Prezemyslaw Wisniewski scored from a corner..

Prezemyslaw Wisniewski opened the scoring at 75′ AFP

We recommend you read

Shortly after, Salvatore Esposito sealed the victory with a great free-kick goal at 85‘.

Salvatore Esposito scored the second goal for Spezia at 85′ AFP

With this result, Spezia equalizes Verona’s score and maintains the fight for permanence in Serie Awhile Milan remains in fifth place in the tablebut could be five points away from Inter, which would further complicate their classification for the next Champions League.