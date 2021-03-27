Just a handful of years ago, almost no spectator who could not attend a stadium imagined another way to watch a football game than through a television channel. Times have changed, hand in hand with technological advances. If not, let it be said by the Italian Serie A, which made a definitive leap towards broadcasting its championship matches through the Internet.

The national broadcasting rights of the Italian league matches were assigned on Friday to DAZN, one of the main streaming platforms on the planet, in exchange for 840 million euros per season. The company considered that this was “one of the largest streaming contracts ever reached in history.”

For the next three seasons, DAZN will be able to broadcast all 10 Serie A games every weekend, the third most powerful league in Europe behind England and Spain, according to UEFA. Three of these meetings may also be broadcast through another provider.

Voting among the league’s 20 clubs favored DAZN’s bid 16-4, against a less lucrative proposal made by Sky Italia. Genoa, Crotone, Sampdoria and Sassuolo were the only teams that voted to stay with Sky. Luigi de Siervo, general director of Serie A, considered that the agreement placed the league “at the forefront of the world panorama of large sports organizations.”

Negotiations will now continue around the package of the three parties that will not be exclusive to DAZN. Sky, the satellite television provider that had the largest rights package for years, offered 70 million euros for those meetings.

If Sky’s offer is accepted, the total of 910 million euros would fall under the previous agreement that Sky and DAZN had signed in 2018, which gave the streaming platform three weekly games and will expire at the end of this season. That agreement reached 973 million euros.

“DAZN was founded with a vision to make select sports more accessible and this agreement will accomplish that, while continuing to foster innovation and enhance the fan experience,” said James Rushton, CEO of DAZN.