Sky’s appeal to the Antitrust Authority with a related complaint to the exclusive agreement between Dazn and Tim for the distribution of Serie A matches 2021-24 calling it “illegitimate”. This is what we read in a note from the media group. “Sky turned to the Antitrust to be sure that millions of consumers and football fans can continue to subscribe to Serie A through a plurality of broadband providers and watch it on the platform they prefer – satellite, Dtt or Oct – exactly like today “.

“Tim, the retailer dominant in the broadband – continues the note – has entered into a unlawful exclusive deal with Dazn. This agreement precludesOct the possibility of distributing the championship of A league through other operators, thus favoring Tim and strengthening its dominant position in the broadband market“.

In a crucial moment of passage for Italy from the band standard to ultra-broadband, underlines Sky, “this exclusive agreement must not harm the competition”: for this reason “Sky invites the Antitrust to act urgently to ensure that the Serie A championship can be enjoyed by all consumers in conditions that favor competition and free choice “.