At the end of July the season ticket campaigns of the Serie A teams were closed. After two years of pandemic, the clubs return to budgeting a major source of income. As reported Football and financethe weight for the entire Serie A pre-Covid box office receipts amounted to 15% of total turnover. The fans of the Rome they gave another demonstration of love. There are over 36,000 detached cards, only Inter and Milan they did better (41,000 and 40,000). Behind the Giallorossi are Juventus and Lazio stopped at 20,000 subscriptions.