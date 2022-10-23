Dinamo is strong in PalaSerradimigni and wins 81-76 in the first match on Sunday

You need the air of PalaSerradimigni to make Dinamo smile again, beating Trento in the first lunch match of the season.

Sassari escape – First part of the match which is archived in favor of the hosts; it is an alternating current match, which sees Sassari flee with a great career, also scoring the +16 starting from the defensive work and the blows of Jones. Molin in what seemed to be the worst moment for the guests, completely changes the quintet in the course of work, starts from the defense and from the direction of Spagnolo, choice that basket after basket, produces a 13-0 counterbreak, with Atkinson on the shields . The end of time smiles again at Sassari, who manages to find points in the painting and again opens the gap up to 45-34 of the 20 ‘. See also NBA legend Bill Russell: The greatest team athlete of all time

Trento tries – After the long break, Trento tries to mend the distances, the race becomes more physical and still sees Atkins shining in the painted, Sassari responds as a team, but the various trips to the bezel of the guests allow Aquila to get closer up to -7 on 30 ‘.

Atkins is not enough – The feeling at the end of the match is that neither of the two teams in the field manages to find a decisive break; In the midst of these folds of the game, Atkins still shines, dragging him up to -2 just over 3 ‘from the end. Sassari after the time out still runs away thanks to Diop, protagonist with 4 points in a row, Trento has time to recover, but not the full clarity to do so, the foul management does not help the guests and Sassari manages to close the accounts from the line: 81 -76 the final See also Serie A: it starts again on 2 October, Supercoppa in Brescia

Sassari: Jones 15, Bendzius 13, Diop 12 Trento: Atkins 22, Crawford 14, Flaccadori 10

23 October – 14:18

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Serie #Sassari #beats #Trento #finds #smile