It ended in a draw, 2-2, Sampdoria-Sassuolo, advance of the 37th day of Serie A. It was Manolo Gabbiadini who broke the deadlock at the Marassi in the 8th minute, with the equalizer for the Emilians coming a minute later, on a goal by Dominic Berardi. Sassuolo doubled on 11 with Matheus Enrique. Sampdoria equalized in the 78th minute thanks to an own goal by Martin Erlic. Sassuolo rises to 45 points. Sampdoria, relegated to Serie B, are bottom with 19 points.