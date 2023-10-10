Genoa – A round off for Martinez (Genoa), Hernandez and Maignan (Milan). No difference in treatment between the goalkeepers of Milan and Genoa. Maignan, sent off for kneeing Ekuban on exit, was stopped for one match for committing a “serious foul play”. Same treatment received by Martinez, sent off for a second yellow card

No provision for the Torino goalkeeper, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, after the federal prosecutor’s report. The judge decided not to sanction the player since “the television images do not allow us to reach a sufficient degree of certainty regarding the use of a blasphemous expression”.

Among the coaches, a one-match ban and a fine of 10 thousand euros for the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri “for having, in the 40th minute of the second half, leaving the technical area, protested against an referee’s decision by addressing the match director a disrespectful expression”.

As regards the clubs, fines for Genoa (7,000 euros, throwing of objects by fans on the pitch), Turin (5,000), Juventus (3,000) and Lecce (1,500).