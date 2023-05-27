while in Mexico criticize the career of Guillermo Ochoa In Italy, they continue to recognize his great work with Salernitana, where he has managed to win the affection of the fans, both from his club and from other squads, since in more than one game he was the important man for the positive results of his club, which also helped him to save yourself from relegation.

Guillermo Ochoa arrived at the A series At the beginning of 2023 after his time with América, his hiring was urgent due to the lack of a goalkeeper with a presence, after some duels he won ownership and although he did not have the best of starts, he was able to do well in the final stretch of the season.

For this reason, prior to this Saturday’s match in Serie A between salernitana and Udinese where the Mexican team won 3-2, but where the number 13 did not see action due to the decision of the coaching staff, but where he was recognized with the award of the MVP of the season with Salernitana, in addition to winning the ovation of the local fans who have considered him one of their heroes.

Through social networks, the Italian team decorated him with the MVP award. It must also be remembered that he was a constant guest in the Ideal Eleven of Serie A, this due to his great performances in the season, which has further validated his season.

Now Guillermo Ochoa awaits the culmination of the season where they have been saved but for the following campaign they will have the slogan of repeating or improving what has been done. Regarding the goalkeeper’s continuity, it is still uncertain because it is known that there is interest in him staying, but also that another team in Italy can contact him.