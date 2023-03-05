In anticipation of the 20th day, fourth consecutive victory for Dinamo who reaches Pesaro in fourth place

Sassari stretches ahead of Reyer in the league, the blue-and-whites find the warmth of PalaSerradimigni after the long break for the Italian Cup and national teams and restart the league on the right foot, proving to be a mature team especially in managing the key moments of the match.

SASSARI-VENICE 90-81 — In anticipation of the 20th day, after the warm tribute of PalaSerradimigni and Dinamo, dedicated to the first match as Marco Spissu’s opponent on the Sassari parquet, we started immediately strong with Dinamo good at making Reyer play badly. Bucchi’s men double well in the low post and take away the guests’ rhythm, a choice that forces the gold-granata to find the first field goal after more than 5′. Spahija finds the Bramos card from the deck, the captain hits from long range and recovers the 8-point break built by Robinson and his associates, inaugurating a series of tears on both sides that keeps the match in balance. Diop shines in the opponent’s area for Sassari, Watt and Granger respond for Venice and in the 20th minute, the score is 44-43 for the hosts. See also Serie A, here are advances and postponements: Inter-Milan on Saturday 5 February at 6 pm

The decisive break — After the long break, the script doesn’t change, pace of play often interrupted by referee calls, but with Venice good at building even 9 margins starting from the defense and the counterattack, Sassari responds at the end of the fourth finding Bendzius in the first points and again Robinson the strength to move to +1 in the 30th minute. Sassari runs away at the opening of the last quarter taking advantage of the intensity of Gentile and Robinson, Venice tries to mend the tear, but loses Spissu due to an ankle injury and has to rely on the league rookie Ray to close the gap; a solution that is not enough to turn the inertia, Sassari takes a new defensive step to close the game, Venice goes on the ropes and Bendzius’ triple of +14 with 1′ from the end closes the score for the game, while Bramos saves the difference between the baskets of the direct clashes with the last baskets. See also Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato: discovering the supercar "with the plug"

Sassari: Robinson 24, Diop 19, Stephens and Dowe 12

Venice: Bramos 17, Tessitori 13, Watt, Parks 12

The program — The other matches of the 20th day, scheduled for Sunday:

16.00 Naples-Varese

16.30 Milan-Scafati

17.00 Verona-Reggio Emilia

17.30 Pesaro-Brindisi (DMax)

18.00 Trento-Brescia

19.30 Trieste-Treviso

20.00 Virtus Bologna-Tortona (Eurosport 2)

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 22:54)

