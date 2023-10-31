The main candidate for the descent into Serie B remains Salernitana : the change on the bench with Inzaghi taking over from Paulo Sousa has so far brought only one point in two games and the defeat in the direct clash with Genoa risks tremendously complicating the Granata’s salvation plans. It also risks a lot Cagliari of Ranieri, who despite having found the first victory of the season (in a comeback) against Frosinone is on the board between 1.45 and 1.52 on the main betting sites. The third lowest share is that of Empoli despite Andreazzoli’s return having unblocked the Tuscans’ ranking: the relegation price is worth 1.50 on Gazzabet and Snai and rises to 1.55 on Goldbet and Better.

THE OTHER TEAMS AT RISK

Among the teams at risk there is alsoUdinese, the only team to have not yet won a match together with Salernitana: the Friulians, who passed into Cioffi’s hands a few days ago, see their relegation quota collapse to 2.75, an unthinkable value just at the start of the championship. After a good start to the season he also risks the Verona, who have lost six of their last eight games and haven’t won since the end of August: the Scaligeri’s descent is on the board at 3.00 on Gazzabet and Snai and 3.25 on Goldbet and Better. The results of the 10th day also call into question the path of a Frosinone who have lost three of their last four matches: the relegation odds of the Ciociari are thus lowered to 3.50 for Gazzabet and Snai and 3.00 for Better and Goldbet.