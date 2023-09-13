There are two teams suspected of occupying the bottom of the table according to the operators

In the end, three will be relegated, but who will be the last-placed team in Serie A 2023/24? Operators on the main betting sites point to two teams in particular that seem condemned to relegation, ending the season at the bottom of the rankings. We therefore just have to find out what the relegation and last place odds in Serie A indicate.

SERIES A, LAST PLACE: THE ODDS — The bookmakers do not change their minds: despite an excellent start to the season, with four points in three days and only one defeat (against Italian champions Napoli), Frosinone remains the main suspect both for relegation and for last place in the standings. The share of the Ciociaria players twentieth ranked in Serie A starts from 2.00 by Gazzabet and Snai and reaches 2.30 with Planetwin365, a sign that the operators do not have great confidence in president Stirpe’s team. The other team that risks finishing last in the rankings is Empoli, stuck with zero points and zero goals after the first three matchdays: the Tuscans’ share is between 2.80 from Planetwin365 and 3.00 from Snai and Gazzabet. See also MotoGP | Double operation on Martin's right leg

LAST PLACED: THE OTHERS WHO ARE AT RISK — Apart from Frosinone and Empoli, the riskiest is Ranieri’s Cagliari, listed at 4.00 on Planetwin365 and 4.50 on Snai and Gazzabet, while Verona’s share is decidedly more reassuring, starting from 7.50 on Gazzabet and Snai and reaching 11.00 on Planetwin365. The last possible candidates in this special market seem to be Lecce and Salernitana, both on the board at 10.00 on Gazzabet and Snai, while on Planetwin365 the Salento players can be played at 9.00 and the Granata at 7.50.

September 13, 2023 (modified September 13, 2023 | 7:05 pm)

