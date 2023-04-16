REGGIO EMILIA-TREVISO 88-77

Hitting the third consecutive win, fifth in the last six games, Reggio decisively exits the relegation zone where Treviso instead falls, beaten in anticipation of the 26th matchday and thus fallen in the 4th consecutive defeat. The care of the old dragon Sakota, a 70-year-old coach, is bearing the fruits required by the Emilian club which finally sees a team in trust, as demonstrated by the 6 men in double figures in the individual score. The solidity of Olisevicius and the triples of the revived Vitali give confidence to Reggio who extends in the third quarter up to +12 and resists Treviso’s last attempt to return led by the eternal Banks. But around him, the “gunslinger” doesn’t find much collaboration in attack. The triple by Strautins, another player relaunched by Sakota, closes the accounts. Reggio flies towards safety also thanks to the 2-0 in direct confrontation with Treviso. At the end of the first leg Cinciarini and his teammates had only 10 points, very last and now doomed.

Reggio Emilia: Olisevicius 17, Vitali 13, Diouf 11, Strautins 11, Senglin 10, Reuvers 10

Treviso: Banks 26, Ellis 14, Zanelli 12