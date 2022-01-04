Positive covid players in Serie A

From Dzeko to Osimhen (while Petagna tested negative after contact with a positive), da Chiellini to Nandez, here are the names of the footballers of positive series A at Covid in view of the resumption of the championship, scheduled for Thursday 6 January.

Serie A matches of the Epiphany

First day of the second round with two big matches of the charm of Milan-Rome (6.30 pm together with Salerno-Venice) And Juventus-Naples (8.45 pm simultaneously with Fiorentina-Udinese). The leaders Inter will be on stage a Bologna (12.30 and at the same time Sampdoria-Cagliari). Then two matches at 2.30 pm (Spezia-Verona, Lazio-Empoli) and two at 16.30 (Sassuolo-Genoa, Atalanta-Turin).

Serie A: positive players at Covid, the names

ATALANTA, 2 positives in the team group: unspecified names.

BOLOGNA, 4 positive players: Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla.

CAGLIARI, 1 positive player: Nandez.

EMPOLI, 3 positive players in the team group: unspecified names.

FIORENTINA, 2 positive players: unspecified names.

GENOA, 3 positive players: Criscito and Serpe (and the coach Shevchenko)

INTER, 3 positive players: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano.

JUVENTUS, 4 positive players: Arthur, Chiellini, Pinsoglio, De Winter.

LAZIO, no positive players.

MILAN, 1 positive player: Tatarusanu.

NAPLES, 4 positive players: Osimhen, Lozano, Elmas and Malcuit

ROME, 3 positive players: Borja Mayoral, Fuzato and a third not communicated.

SALERNITANA, 9 positive players: unspecified names.

SAMPDORIA, 2 positive players: Augello and Falcone.

SASSUOLO, 4 positive players: Goldaniga, the other names unspecified.

SPICE, 4 positive players: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj.

TURIN, 4 positive players: Verdi and three other unspecified names.

UDINESE, no positive players.

VENICE, 2 positive card holders: names not specified.

VERONA, 1 positive player: Magnani. 19