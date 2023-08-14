Palladino spoke of Carlos Augusto’s farewell from Monza: the Brianza coach said it was an important loss

In the post-match press conference of the Italian Cup, which ended with the defeat of Monza on the Reggianaspoke the Brianza coach Raffaele Palladino. In addition to the match, the coach commented on the farewell of Carlos Augusto. The Brazilian full-back was sold toInter.

Palladino on Carlos Augusto — Here’s what the coach said Monzaon Carlos Augusto: “We are aware that we have lost someone like Carlos Augusto, 12 goals that we have to go and get elsewhere, with the transfer market open I hope something will happen. I am satisfied with the strikers I have, they are committed and give everything. To this day I think with what I have. No signal from the company. I love Carlos, he did a great championship. Humanly I’m happy for him, as a coach I’m sorry. But this is football, and the club has made choices. Is Kyriakopoulos that Franco had a good race, we hope they replace him in the best possible way”.

On the defeat of Monza — In addition to the transfer market theme, Palladino he analyzed the defeat of his own Monza against the Reggiana: "Compliments must be made to the Reggiana of mister Nesta, an excellent and courageous performance. We didn't play one of our best games. The boys gave everything, they gave it their all, in my opinion they did good things at times. In the second we got a little frayed, a little long, messy, with some wrong choices. We will need it. The games in August make you understand where you are. We had a great match against the Milan. It burns to get out of this competition. We should sort things out during the week. Defeats make you grow, taking a slap will help us understand where to improve ".

