When he left Juve in the summer of 2021 he seemed really ready to take flight. Moving to the second team had transformed him: Daouda Peeters was considered at that time one of the most interesting products to emerge from the Under 23 team. And in fact, even the first period at Standard Liège, on loan, had given comforting signals about his potential high-level growth. Then something much bigger stopped him: a neuropathy. Which forced him to stay away from the fields for some time, about a year and a half.