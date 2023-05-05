napoli managed to be crowned 33 years after his last title in A series which has unleashed madness in the city with celebrations and songs late at night. It will be a day that will go down in history, but it is not all good and happy news and it is that the death of at least one fan has been reported during the celebration of the title.

In the last few hours, the celebration for the Napoli title took to the streets of Italy, causing some disturbances in various sectors, where in one of them it was reported that unfortunately one of the attendees lost his life.

According to EFE, the 26-year-old man received a bullet impact what he sent him carderelli hospital where he died minutes after the attack. So far the identity of the person is unknown, as well as the one who attacked him because the reason for the attack is unknown.

It was also disclosed that in the Garibaldi Square Also in Naples there were more gunshot wounds after the celebration, it is known that at least 3 more people were taken to the hospital, in their cases they were not so serious so they are out of danger.

After the end of the game in Udinese, Napoli, already as champion, traveled to Naples to celebrate with their fans at the stadium the third title in their history in Italian football.