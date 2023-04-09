The Azzurri move to Padua and are back in the lead for the moment. Waiting for Feldi Eboli to play, Olimpus Roma and Pescara are there

Napoli seized the opportunity, took advantage of the forced stop of Feldi (who will play their home match against Fortitudo Pomezia on April 14th) and returned to the top of Futsal Serie A.

A much more suffered blitz than what the result says. The Azzurri go 2-1 down at half-time against a good half Petrarca, turn everything upside down in the second half, taking off in the final with a 6-0 run. An important success for the Flegrea team, fresh from the disappointment of the Italian Cup and, above all, from one point in three games.

THE BIG ARE THERE — But Olimpus Roma and Pescara are there, three points off the top of the standings. This time the Blues made no mistake against that Pistoia of the ex Fratini who in the first leg was able to impose a draw on his friend D’Orto and win 4-1, Pescara in Sulmona tames a tough Ciampino Aniene 3-2. Round for Sandro Abate Avellino and L84 in a playoff key: the Irpinia Wolves win the derby 5-0 against a super remodeled Real San Giuseppe and hook up a Came Dosson recovered on 2-2 by Italservice Pesaro, the new Division Cup champions pass on ‘island against the already relegated Melilli, mortgaging the post regular season. See also 'Chicharito' Hernández is planning to return to the Mexican team

SURPRISE — The big surprise of the Easter round of the regular season is 360GG Monastir: Diego Podda’s team beats 4-3 a Meta Catania back from four wins and a draw in the last five days, it is a very heavy success that allows the Sardinians to overtake Petrarca , now third last.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the 26th round of Serie A New Energy: Città di Melilli-L84 3-6, 360GG Monastir-Catania 4-3, Sandro Abate Avellino-Real San Giuseppe 5-0, Olimpus Roma-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 4-1 , Futsal Pescara-Ciampino Aniene 3-2, Came Dosson-Italservice Pesaro 2-2, Petrarca-Naples Futsal 2-7, Feldi Eboli-Fortitudo Pomezia (14 April, 8.30 pm, live streaming on Futsal TV). Ranking: Napoli 53, Feldi Eboli 52, Futsal Pescara and Olimpus Roma* 50, Sandro Abate Avellino and Came Dosson 46, L84 42, Meta Catania 36, ​​Fortitudo Pomezia, Real San Giuseppe** and Ciampino Aniene 34, Italservice Pesaro 30, 360GG Monastir 30, Petrarca 25, Nuova Comauto Pistoia 17**, City of Melilli 4. *3 penalty points, **one penalty point. See also Odds Real Madrid-Valencia: Over 1.5 second half at 1.90

