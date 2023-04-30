NAPLES-PESARO 98-87

Napoli charged and determined beats Pesaro in a Palabarbuto very close to sold out and wins two golden points in terms of salvation while this result puts the playoffs at risk for coach Repesa’s team. The match in Fuorigrotta was played at a very high pace, and decided only in the last quarter after 30′ of balancing. It starts at a thousand per hour, attacks in great form and 9-11 after 3′, then I extend Napoli first in the 5th minute with triples from Howard and Young which are worth 24-17 in the 7th minute. Kravic brings back Pesaro who then turns it over at the start of the 2nd quarter with an 8-0 closed by Delfino (30-35). We run, the counter-overtaking Napoli is signed by Michineau (40-37 in the 15th minute) but a minute later Williams incurs his third personal foul and the guests take the opportunity to put their heads back first on the Moretti-Cheatam axis (44-47 in the 18th minute) and then with Abdur-Rahkman who makes the 3-point game to make it 46-50 at 100” from the break. Which is still enough for the home team to come back and place yet another overtaking with Howard before the gong (52-50). We proceed point by point even at the start of the second half with the duel between Stewart and Abdur-Rahkman who conquers the scene (63-63 in the 25th minute), then in the 28th minute Andrea Zerini’s fifth foul arrives in attack which further complicates things for coach Pancotto. But that doesn’t break the balance of a 3rd quarter that ends on 73 all. When we leave, Williams returns for Naples, but Stewart is still dragging the locals who go +6 in the 34th minute (85-79) with a magic from the American wing. Pesaro tries to respond but Michineau and Williams keep it at a distance and when it comes to the 37th minute it’s 92-84. Napoli is spirited, arrives first on every loose ball and remains in control until the siren in the 40th minute. (Leonardo Balletta)

Naples: Stewart 29, Howard 20, Michineau 16

Pesaro: Abdur-Rahkman 17,

Cheatam 17, Dolphin 13