Sassari-Milan 92-90

Emotions before the duo, the PalaSerradimigni pays an ovation to Pozzecco, the first as an opponent on the Sassari parquet. Poz in tears thanks, receives a celebratory shirt and also goes to embrace all the players in Dinamo shirts trained last season. Just Messina’s deputy had warned about how Sassari was dangerous from long distances and the start of the race reflects the prediction: Dinamo starts being dragged by Logan with an 8 11 from 3 that puts Milan on the ropes. Olimpia was immediately forced to do without Datome due to an injury, after hitting -12, reacted with Bentil and Hall and kept in contact in the first quarter. The script does not change in the second fraction, Sassari has very high percentages from the long distance, Logan is a sentence and the defense of Olimpia is unrecognizable, also paying for Bilan’s work in the low post, so much so as to touch -15. Only Delaney’s basket on the siren softens the passive in the 20 ‘which recites 56-43 in favor of biancoblu. After the long break, the Milanese reaction, late but arrives, Bendzius for Sassari seems to repeat the script of the first two quarters, then Delaney and Bentil lead the comeback from 30 points in a quarter; before the break of -7, followed by the new set, son of the rediscovered defense, which is worth 75-73 with which the third fraction ends. Logan continues his personal show, Milan responds by hitting a team from long distance and the race is decided only in the final; Bilan signs the basket of the new +3 Sassari with 1 ‘from the end, Olimpia impacts with Delaney after three consecutive possessions and there is a tie in the last seconds. Delaney makes a mistake, Robinson instead no, coast to coast and a penetration basket that is worth 92-90, in Milan there is just over a second and no time out available, Delaney’s prayer still does not go to target and Sassari finds the victory .