Flaccadori is the MVP of success against Olimpia. Bologna suffers, but goes to Brescia. Treviso, Pesaro and Tortona also win

Trento collects two very heavy points under the tree beating Milan and slipping the seventh victory of the season in LBA Serie A and the fifth overall in the last seven games between the championship and the Eurocup. Virtus Bologna moves to Brescia and returns to the solitary leaders in the LBA.

TRENT-MILAN 77-75 — Ringing the Eagle entering the parquet with decision, converting the efforts made with the baskets of Flaccadori, Grazulis and Lockett forcing coach Messina to call time-out. Immediate reaction from Olimpia who, with Davies and Biligha, draw the lead to +1 (9-10), only to shut down again under the blows of Forray, Crawford and Flaccadori for the 21-16 lead in the first quarter. Fire and flames for the Aquila who collects all the energy of the over 3,600 spectators at the Pala Trento to escape up to +15 with Udom, Grazulis and Flaccadori, an advantage attenuated on +11 by Devon Hall (39-28 on 20′). Upon returning from the locker room, Olimpia shoots up and, driven by Melli and Tonut, also reaches -6 (53-47) towards the end of the quarter. Trento finds life again with Flaccadori who illuminates Ladurner for the +9 dunk, repeated by Lockett’s jumper who fixes the gap back to +10. In the incandescent last quarter Flaccadori, MVP of the match with 19 points and six assists, let the black and whites breathe with the +14 basket (65-51). Milan regains confidence with the shot from distance: Luwawu-Cabarrot and Voigtmann write an 8-0 run and the visitors -3 (71-68). A revived Atkins rises to the chair and pronounces the final word of the match with the triple of +7 and the free throw of the final 77-75, after having stolen the ball from Davies of the possible counter-overtaking, which condemns Olimpia to their second thud in the championship (Roberto Buffa).

Trento: Flaccadori 19, Crawford 13, Lockett 13

Milan: Luwawu-Cabarrot 17, Hall 13, Voigtmann 10

Varese-Trieste 104-99 aet — This time the decisive lunge is from Colby Ross: the point guard from Pepperdine University (27 points with 8/15, 3 assists and 9 fouls suffered for an excellent 31 rating) takes the chair in overtime, scoring all the last 7 points to guarantee Varese a precious success on the way to the Final 8 of the Italian Cup. In an evening in which Bartley scored 23 of his 28 points (8/18) in the last 15 minutes and Gaines was surgical from distance (7/11 from the field), a tough Trieste came close to external success, also taking advantage of some amnesia too many of the home quintet (12 turnovers). After a first half in which a series of baskets by Corey Davis (in double figures already in the 17th minute) put Trieste back in the game, which had even gone 12 lengths down in the 12th minute (36-24), it is that the match has gone up in tone: a good Woldetendsae, who beats the 3-2 zone proposed by coach Legovich, and the usual contribution of the effective Brown (5 assists and 25 rating) are not enough for the Openjobmetis who gets eaten +14 of the 29′ (69-55). It is Bartley who brings Trieste closer (-6 (1-75 in the 36th minute). When Brown also misses from the arc, a new triple by Gaines and then a breakthrough by Ross bring the score to Masnago to 83-81 in the 37’20 minute We enter the last 60″ with the Giuliani who equalize on 85-85 and then overtake with a triple from Corey Davis to complete a great play by Gaines (86-88 at 19″ from the siren). Brown’s penetration regains parity leaving 2 seconds to the guests, who don’t avoid overtime.Here, without the US duo Spencer-Pacher, out for 5 fouls, Trieste always has Bartley as the key man (97-99 in the 44th minute) The last flare is from Ross, who after 2 stops brings Varese back to success. (Antonio Franzi)

Varese: Ross 27, Brown 20, Owens 14

Trieste: Bartley 28, Gaines 22, Davis 19

Treviso-Brindisi 75-68 — After four defeats in a row and waiting for new grafts, Treviso finds its smile again by overcoming Brindisi at the Palaverde. The 24-10 score in the second quarter was decisive, gained thanks to a very effective zone defense. At the start, the home team is rather contracted and the difference in terms of quality of the game is quite evident: just 7′ is enough for the Apulian team to make the first break (12-19), despite the commitment of coach Marcelo Nicola’s boys don’t miss it. Sorokas closes the gap at the end of the first quarter (16-19), but also in the following long part, Brindisi is the leader in the score. With the zone, however, Treviso blocks the away attack and changes the face of the match: driven by a wild Zanelli, the home team finds the hook and then runs away, touching +9 several times, before closing the first half ahead 40 -29. The match is not over, because at the beginning of the second half Brindisi tries to get closer several times, until he succeeds: it is Perkins who brings his team back to -7, who however commits a naivety by getting expelled (sum of technical and unsportsmanlike, booed earlier). So Treviso takes advantage of it: the last partial starts on +8 (56-48) and also reaches +12, before Bowman reopens the match with 6 points in a row (62-56). It’s a painful finish, Reed brings Brindisi to -1 but Banks takes care of closing it. These are two points that may not dispel the crisis, but at least allow Treviso to move up the standings. (Alberto Mariutto)

Treviso: Banks 18, Cooke 14, Iroegbu and Sorokas 13

Toast: Reed 21, Bowman 15, Perkins 14

Brescia-Virtus Bologna 77-89 — Virtus Bologna moves to Brescia and returns to the solitary leaders in the LBA: Scariolo’s boys are suffering for whom it is not enough to reach +23 at the start of the second half to close a game dominated up to that point. Brescia comes out at a distance, reopening the challenge of the palaLeonessa almost entirely, keeping a Virtus on the rope until the final minutes for long stretches devastating, but unable to seriously kill the game. Magro leaves out Moss, one of the two exes, due to turnover while Scariolo gives up Mickey, Cordinier and Ojeleye. Easier start for Virtus (6-16) against a Germani who struggles to contain both long shots and Mannion’s verve from the bow. Both sides left the benches with 10 players from Magro on the scoresheet and 9 for Scariolo in the first 10′: Brescia with Della Valle and Cobbins reduced the gap opening the second quarter to -4 (21-25). Bologna does not break down and immediately returns to a double-digit lead (24-38) despite the fact that the match is certainly more fought. But Virtus plays at another level: the triple by the ex Cournooh on the siren establishes +17 Virtus (32-49), which had reached +20 just before. Only the black and whites return from the locker rooms (32-55): Brescia grappling with a difficult foul situation in the outside finds in Massinburg one of the few footholds for a very crooked evening: between baskets and assists the former Dijon and Cournooh incredibly bring Brescia back to -4 (63-67) opening last quarter. An unsportsmanlike move from Gabriel launches Virtus to +11 (75-86) with 2′ to go. The game ends there bringing Virtus back to the top of the standings alone. (Alberto Banzola)

Brescia: Della Valle 15, Massinburg and Cobbins 14.

Bologna: Weems 14, Jaiteh and Shengelia 13.

Reggio Emilia-Venice 101-115 aet — Beautiful game in Reggio Emilia with Venice clearing the PalaBigi after two overtimes. The hosts miss the winning shot twice, first with Vitali and then with the newcomer Nembhard and in the end Reyer passes with merit. Driving De Raffaele’s team is the tandem formed by Spissu and Granger, both at the season high (24 and 28 points) protagonists in the 17-3 break that swept away all doubts in the second overtime. For Unahotels it is instead the sixth consecutive defeat in the league which leaves them last at the bottom of the standings. Venice starts with a 6/6 from 3 in the first 11 minutes and flies up to +14 (23-37) pushed by Granger and Moraschini. The entry of Nembhard, the point guard born in ’99 caught in the G-League after a fleeting experience in the NBA with the Cavs, doesn’t seem to shake Reggio who has to cling to Cinciarini and Anim to stay in line (46-50 at halftime). Reyer rides Granger and Watt to widen the gap again (65-78 in the 32nd minute), but Unahotels finds a finally inspired Olisevicius who scores 10 consecutive points and 15” from the end finds himself equal (89-89) with Vitali who print the victory shot at the edge of the siren on the iron. In extra time the balance is not broken and 9” from the end Watt makes 1/2 free throws (98-98) while Nembhard misses the triple of victory for Reggio. In the second overtime, however, Venice immediately puts the record straight and with an 11-0 run signed by Granger takes the match home. (Francesco Pioppi)

Reggio Emilia: Hopkins 21, Olisevicius 19, Vitali 14.

Venice: Granger 28, Spissu 24, Watt 19.

Verona-Pesaro 90-94 — Pesaro passes to Verona and continues its run in the noble quarters of the standings. Tezenis postpones the home success that has been missing since the first day and for the umpteenth time fails to achieve two consecutive victories. Repesa’s team snatches the two points with a final drive 9-19 after the Venetians had climbed to +6 with 5′ to play. Verona re-emerged in the first half from -15 (23-38 to 14′ with a partial 0-17 marked by Mazzola) built by the Marches, launched in transition. The gialloblù replies with a counterbreak 12-0 and are ahead 48-47 at the interval. In the filming, a beautiful match continues with spectacular plays. Ramagli’s team pushes, presses and forces Carpegna Prosciutto to commit an offense even 5″ from the throw-in, anticipates the passes, puts the brakes on Abdur-Rahkman and goes up to +7 (65-59), Pesaro replies by playing with experience for close the third set in perfect balance with Gudmundssen’s entry. In the last 5′ of the fraction Pesaro splits the game with Visconti and in the final puts the success from the line on ice. (Anna Perlini).

Verona: Cappelletti 20, Anderson 20, Holman 17

Pesaro: Visconti 16, Cheatham 16, Mazzola and Charalampopoulos 14.

Scafati-Tortona 72-91 — Tortona returns to success, beating Scafati’s Palamangano with a mortgaged victory in the first two quarters closed on +18 (38-56) thanks to 59% from three points (10 triples) (23 points). Absolute Mvp a devastating Jp Macura. But all of Tortona runs wonderfully, conquering a success that allows it to keep third place in the standings. Tortona dominates from the very first minutes and also pushes hard when returning to the parquet after the break, even reaching +31 (49-80 at 29th minute). Scafati stops after three victories in a row, playing the worst game of the season. Few alibis despite the renunciation of Lamb due to muscle problems. His defense was too soft, in a match where Scafati was never able to give the impression of being able to get it back on its feet, limiting the damage in the last quarter where Tortona no longer raged in attack. (Luca Di Russo)

Scafati: Logan 18, Rossato 14, Okoye 13

Tortona: Macura 23, Christon 15, Daum and Candi 9