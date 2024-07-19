Football: Milan have made the purchase of Morata official

Alvaro Morata returns to Italy but this time to wear the Milan jersey. After two experiences at Juventus, the 31-year-old Spanish striker leaves Atletico Madrid and officially arrives at the Rossoneri: contract until June 30, 2028 with an option for another year.

Raised in the Spanish youth sectors between Atletico, Getafe and Real Madrid, then debuting with the first team of the blancos in December 2010, the captain of the Red Furies, new champions of Europe, has also worn the shirt of Chelsea. In his career he has totaled 506 appearances and 172 goals, winning two Champions Leagues, one European Super Cup, one Club World Cup, two Spanish titles, two Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, two league titles, three Italian Cups, two Italian Super Cups and one FA Cup.

With the Spanish national team, with which he boasts 80 appearances and 36 goals, in addition to having won Euro 2024 he conquered the Nations League 2022/23. At Milan he will wear the number 7 shirt granted by Yacine Adli, who in turn will wear the number 94. The Rossoneri club has not communicated the figures of the operation but from Spain they reveal that the termination clause of 13 million euros has been paid while Morata should receive a salary of around 4.5 million per season.