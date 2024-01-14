Milan beat Roma 3-1 on matchday 20 of Serie A and is not leaving the fight. The Rossonero team remains third, nine points behind Inter, the absolute leader. Leandro Paredes, from the 12th step, scored the goal for the team from the Italian capital, but it was not enough. Adli, Giroud and Theo Hernández scored the goals for Milan at the San Siro.
The first for the local team came 11 minutes into the game. A powerful left foot shot from Yacine Adli put Milan ahead 1-0 against Roma. Reijnders touched for the Frenchman who received it at the door of the area, settled in and took a cross shot that entered Mile Svilar's left post.
After 10 minutes but of the complement, Stefano Pioli's team will score the second. The rule says that two headers inside the area is a goal. Kjaer lowered it to Olivier Giroud, fully qualified, and the Frenchman scored 2-0 for Milan.
Infraction inside the area on Pellegrini and the referee awards a penalty for Roma at 23 minutes of the second half. Leandro Paredes with a powerful shot into the middle of Mike Maignan's goal converts the discount for Mourinho's team.
To close the 3-1 win, Theo Hernández scores a spectacular goal at the San Siro. He broke the goal in the 38th minute when he received a wall from his French teammate, Oliver Giroud, entered the area, took a strong shot that ended up hitting the crossbar and going in to seal the win.
It was a 3-1 final for Milan, which reached 42 points and remains nine points behind Inter, the only leader in Serie A with 51. For its part, José Mourinho's Roma does not finish raising its head and was ninth with 29 units, for now outside the qualification positions for international cups.
