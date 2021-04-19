The war has started. The Super League is a reality and, apparently, no one in Italy accepts it except the three clubs involved in the project and part of their tifosi. The reactions of several executives of Calcio were very harsh. Giovanni Carnevali, CEO of Sassuolo, said on ‘Radio Anch’io Sport’ that they have been “taken for a ride” and that, thus, “they are going to kill Serie A”. Walter Sabatini, general director of Bologna, was more blunt in ‘Calcio Napoli 24’: “That project disgusts me, we return to feudalism. It offends sport”.

The president of the Italian Football Federation, obviously, reiterated the concept: “Football belongs to the tifosi and the only possible reform is the UEFA proposal on the Champions League, everything else is harmful. “The silence of Aurelio De Laurentiis, Naples president, who has been talking about the Superliga for 15 years and now that the project is a reality, was left out. The azzurri, Roma (favorite) and Lazio are the teams that could aspire to occupy another place in the competition, although at the moment the movement seems compact against the “rebels”.

This afternoon An assembly of the Lega Serie A will take place to discuss the matter, to which, according to ‘Sportmediaset’, Juve, Milan and Inter will not participate. The teams will discuss possible measures, although no one believes that their three most important teams can be excluded from the championship. Verona, in fact, officially denied the rumors about their alleged request for sanctions. Today’s meeting will be hot anyway: Calcium will try to plan a univocal reaction to yesterday’s earthquake.