Serie A made in Italy, new name for abroad and 10 million from the Government to Italian football

“We have closed an agreement of 10 million per season with the Governmentour overseas league will be called Serie A Made in Italy. Serie A has begun the journey to regain international leadership.” said theCEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo in an interview with the Spanish newspaper As.

Serie A made in Italy and Italian football is preparing for the challenge of TV rights

The issue obviously concerns TV rights. “We are creating a more attractive product: the effective time is 66%, 33% remains which should be more attractive, for example, with cameras that are used in cinema. Nowadays we have to compete with Netflix and Amazon, to earn people’s free time. Building a good product attracts new investors. The funds have started negotiating with Italy because we are the league with the most potential, given that we have been the best in the world for decades. Furthermore, four different teams have won the Scudetto in the last four years. It’s something that doesn’t happen in any other league. We have a target between 1,150 and 1,380 million per season for Italy. Anna Guarnerio, director of international rights, is working to pass from 250 million to 400 million abroad. LaLiga started its international growth 15 years ago, we paid for this time difference. Today we look at that in Spain as a well-organized and functional model, even if we have different ideas”.

