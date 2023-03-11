He Inter de Milan disappointed today in his visit to the Speziaas they fell by a score of 2 to 1, leaving the way clear for the Naples increase their advantage in the general classification of the campaign 22-23 of the Italian soccer series A.

The Nerazzurri were overtaken by a Spezia that tries to save itself from relegation, and that they ended up winning with a penalty in the final part of the match.

He Inter de Milan He stayed in second place in the general table of the A seriesbut it gives the opportunity to Naples to detach to 18 points at the top, this if he wins this Saturday at Atalanta in matchday 26 of the Italian league.

He Inter could have taken the lead in the first half, but the Argentinian Lautaro Martinez he missed a penalty after 14 minutes.

Daniel Maldini opened the scoring for Speziathis at 55 minutes, but the Inter equaled the shares at 83 through the Belgian Romelu Lukau, criminal. But Spezia he took the 3 units when M’Bala Nzola He scored a maximum penalty at 87.

He Inter finished with 50 points in second place in the Italian championship, 15 behind Naples (leader) with 12 days to play.