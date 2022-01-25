It seemed that it was a question of parties so that Distinguished was part of the podium as one of the three top scorers in the history of the Naplesleaving behind the mark of Maradona of 115 targets. The Italian who will go to the Toronto team of the mls At the end of the campaign, he joined the select group of players to reach that number of goals, after scoring from the penalty spot last Sunday, when the Neapolitans comfortably beat Salernitana at home.

The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium experienced a historic moment at minute 53 of the match when the Italian Lorenzo Insigne tied the goal mark with the “Pelusa” club with a shot from the penalty spot (caused by a play generated by Insigne himself) deceiving the visiting goalkeeper and sentencing the game. The forward’s emotion was such that he ran to the corner kick flag to celebrate with his teammates, while repeatedly pointing to the shield.

With this result, the team from southern Italy is in second place in the general table with 49 teams (4 points less than Inter Milan) as a result of 15 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses, scoring a total of 43 goals and conceding only 16.

The match turned face for the visitors just at minute 17, when Juan Jesús took advantage of a series of rebounds in the area to pierce the goal, which was checked for a possible handball. Salernitana’s reaction was practically immediate; When the clock reached 33 of time, Federico Bonazzoli tied the score after a service down the right side that the 24-year-old Italian striker took advantage of.

When it seemed that the first half would end with an equal score, Eljif Elmas led the ball, leaving two rivals on the way, entered the area and was shot down by the visiting defense. Dries Mertens, Napoli’s all-time goalscorer, scored the go-ahead goal before the end of the first 45 minutes, thus increasing the mark of 144 goals that he has in his stay in southern Italy.

For the complement, the story did not change and the local team went over their rival. First Amir Rrahmani, at minute 47 found the small area with a ball to increase the advantage of the Neapolitans. Finally, the historic moment of the night was experienced in the 53rd minute, when Lorenzo Insigne took the ball and from eleven steps beat the goal defended by Vid Belec.