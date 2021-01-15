On a matchday 17 of Serie A with a lot of classic flavor, Lazio beat Roma 3-0 and secured three key points to continue fighting for a place in European competitions. With a creative Ciro Immobile and an intractable Luis Alberto, the capitalists took the game and one more edition of the Derby della Capitale.

The first goal of the game came at minute 14 of the first half from the hand of Immobile who, after a defensive error by Brazilian Ibañez, managed to score 1-0 for his team. After this play, the confusion reigned in Rome and the arrivals by Lazio did not stop.

Halftime: Lazio 2-0 Rome. A super first half from a fired up Lazio gives them a deserved lead at the break at Stadio Olimpico. Second half coming up on ESPN Plus in the US 15 ‘- Ciro Immobile opener pic.twitter.com/TzNyyuESeR – Mark Donaldson (@DonaldsonESPN) January 15, 2021

It didn’t take long for those led by Simone Inzaghi to increase the score. At minute 23, after a great pass and an excellent half-court run by Immobile, Luis Alberto was in charge of scoring the 2-0 of the match. The first half would conclude with this result, but the story did not change for the second and continued in favor of Lazio.

For the second half, the game did not have the participation -on court- of Argentine players until at minute 65, by Lazio, the Brazilian Lucas came out and Gonzalo Escalante entered. The Bella Vista native, who emerged from the Boca Juniors inferiors and wore the xeneize shirt in the First Division between 2013 and 2015, added more minutes this season with the capital’s and helped in the resounding victory of his team. Meanwhile, Joaquín Correa remained on the bench in the winner and Federico Fazio did not enter Rome either.

The third and last goal of the match was scored by Luis Alberto at minute 67, after a play that started from midfield with Manuel Lazzari, passed through the feet of Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro and ended up on the right of the Spaniard, who took all the time in the world to shape himself, score his double of the night and the 3-0 end of the match.

Lazio begin the Serie A weekend with a thumping 3-0 derby win over Roma. All the goals from Stadio Olimpico as the Biancocelesti win the Derby della Capitale [courtesy ESPN+]#LazioRoma 🇮🇹⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bbhaXe0XMj – Mark Donaldson (@DonaldsonESPN) January 15, 2021

With this result, Lazio ends the day with 31 points and tying in seventh position with Atalanta and Napoli. On the other hand, Roma remains in third place with 34 points, behind Inter with 37 and AC Milan with 40. After the end of the game, the history of the Derby della Capitale records 40 victories for Lazio, 55 for Roma and 60 draws in 155 games.