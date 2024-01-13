The “Nerazzurro” crushed “Blanquirrojos” and is more leader than ever in SERIE A. As a visitor, they beat Monza 5-1 on matchday 20. Doubles by Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martínez. With this victory, Inter reached 51 points and took five from Juventus. The world champion striker was one goal away from equaling the mark of Mauro Icardi, the Argentine with the most goals in the history of the Milan club.
Lautaro Martínez finished a great play to make it 2-0. Simone Inzaghi's team hit the home team 13 minutes into the first half. Calhanoglu opened for Dimarco who threw a cross into the six-yard box where “Toto” appeared to score the first of his own.
The Argentine's second came in the second half, with a penalty kick he scored his 123rd goal. He is currently the 10th all-time top scorer for Inter Milan with 123 goals in five and a half seasons with the “Nerazzurri” shirt and equaled Christian Vieri's mark. “Toro” Martínez is the third top scorer in Europe's TOP leagues, only surpassed by Harry Kane with four goals.
At the Stadio Comunale Brianteo, Inzaghi's team dreams of winning the Scudetto. With this great display of play that Inter showed, they added 51 points in Serie A and placed themselves in first place in the standings, in a position to access the Champions League. For its part, AC Monza remains with 25 points with which it faced the twentieth day. The next date AC Monza will face Empoli, while the “black and blue” team will play its match against Atalanta.
