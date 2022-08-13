Rome Italy.- Keylor Navas wants to have activity to arrive at a good time to the World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Costa Rican national teamhowever his opportunity would cease to be with the Paris Saint Germain of the Ligue 1because in the next few days he would try an opportunity in Italian Serie A football.

For days now, the arrival of the ‘tico’ has been loudly heard Naples of the Mexican, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozanoand the sale of Spanish, Fabian Ruiz Penato Paris Saint Germain, an agreement that is on the right track according to the Italian journalist Roman Fabrizio.

The specialist in transfer issues revealed that the sports director of the blues, Christian Giuntoli, had a meeting with the Parisian team management. Similarly, the journalist Gianluca DiMarzio corroborated this information by saying that the leader traveled to Paris to unblock the negotiations for the purchase of Navas and the sale of Ruiz.

The only situation that both franchises must resolve is the cost of the Spanish midfielder and the hiring of the Costa Rican goalkeeper, however the talks are on the right track that only a stumble would stop the good rhythm that exists to complete this agreement.

Post by Fabrizio Romano

Twitter Fabrizio Romano

It should be noted that Keylor Navas is out of the technical director’s project, Christophe Galtierwho will give the absolute place to the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumaa situation that makes the exit of the ‘tico’ even more evident despite having a current contract for two years at PSG.

On the other hand, Fabián Ruiz contemplates a one-year contract with the current champion of FranceHowever, he has already made it known that he is not willing to renew. Both players are going to wait for the proposal to have a good closure to return to action and in a new team.

Post by Gianluca Di Marzio

Twitter Gianluca Di Marzio

We recommend you read

Keylor Navas would compete with the goalkeepers: Salvatore Sirigu Y alex merethowever the years and the trajectory in European football gives him the advantage to protect the Napoli framework, in the A serieswhich will start the 2022-23 academic year this weekend.