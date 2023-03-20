Juventus managed this Sunday to tame the Inter de Milan in it italy derby that delved into the bad moment of the Nerazzurri team in A series and that propelled the Turin team to a new moment of optimism, already in seventh place, four points behind the European positions and with the possibility of still recovering the 15 penalty points.

To the minute 23, Philip Kostic He was the scorer of the only goal of the match of the day 27 of the season 2022-2023 of the A series on the field of Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. He italy derby provided an overwhelming start to a Inter extra motivated, willing to try to secure your place Champions League in it Giuseppe Meazza Stadium taking advantage of the positive inertia of the classification to quarter finals in this competition.

Filip Kostic was the scorer of the only EFE goal

In fact, he forced the Nerazzurri team to szczesny to show his best version with two clear chances in the first minutes, specifically a shot from Barella behind a double wall Romelu Lukaku who dismasted the defensive framework of Juve and that the Polish goalkeeper was in charge of rejecting with a solid save.

But the Turin team was not intimidated by the dominance of Inter and, in a counter led by Rabiot, hit the table with the goal of Philip Kostic to the 23′. He finished off the Serbian from the edge of the area, with a dry, low and crossed shot, a counterattack that the VAR questioned for several minutes by possible hands of Vlahovic and rabiot during the play but which was finally validated to the joy of Massimiliano Allegri.

Inter could not do anything to avoid the disaster EFE

The second half began identically, with the Inter taking the initiative of the attacks and the Juventus resisting, bailing out waters and coming out against it. As the minutes went by, the local team ran out of ideas again and the Vecchia Signora began to feel comfortable without the ball, accumulating men in their own half, with a Federico Gatti imperial in the center of the rear, and coming out on the counter.

There are three points that approach the juve dangerously to the fight for the European places, cutting points one more day taking advantage of the bad results of the upper zone, now at four points, and displacing the Inter of a second place that already occupies the lazio and who commits his presence in Champions League the next season. napolicloser to the title.