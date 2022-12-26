The countdown goes fast. After a 52-day break, Serie A returns on 4 January, e Napoli fans they hope not to wake up from the tricolor dream: 11 victories in a row, +8 over Milan, + 10 over Juve and then Lazio and Inter in single file with 11 points, Atalanta and Roma with 14. A mighty nest egg that would be masochistic to waste, but they are countless question marks that overlook the Neapolitans and also the others. If you look at the commitment of the players, it is Juve who have worked overtime, with the advantage of two world champions like Di Maria and Paredes, the others have paid the price in a reduced form.

Milan find themselves with two defeats in the final, Theo Hernandez and Giroud, which they have nevertheless gigantic. Some players however, such as Lukaku, Milinkovic-Savic, Kim, De Ketelaere, Vlahovic have disappointed and their performance could be affected. But the novelty of a prolonged stop after just three months of activity could have unpredictable implications. The first friendlies, for example, found Napoli lagging behind. Then there are variables of different types. Juve suffered a corporate earthquake with the change of management, a proceeding for budgetary problems and the capital gains case that could have consequences on sporting results.

Roma wonder how long Mourinho will be on the bench flattered by the court of the Portuguese national team. Then there are the diversions of the transfer market which is about to begin: Inter would like Thuram and Ounahi, who are also being pursued by Napoli. Milan is looking for Sportiello, Roma have taken Solbakken and have a flashback for Frattesi. Fiorentina enjoys Amrabat which doubled his value in Qatar. Meanwhile, Pogba, Wijnaldum and, with a little more patience, Maignan are waiting to return after long injuries. The tactical implications of the World Cup go along a line already drawn: no more prolonged and sterile possession of the ball, there will be increasingly blocked defenses and fast sliders on the wings. In attack, those who have the classic center forward enjoy it, the others focus on fake new or on a tourbillon capable of breaking through the less prudent rearguards. The free-kick schemes (with the ‘crocodile’ now on a permanent basis) and those of corner kicks, with the curious migration of all the giants (and hasty return then retreating), are by now the solutions for many balanced matches.

After five years, the Var is now consolidated, without however having canceled all the controversies. In addition, from January there will be the novelty of the semi-automatic offside, tested with interest in the world championship. Soon it will be the turn of a Var called by the technicians and an extension of the recovery, on the road to effective playing time. So in two months a lot has changed and maybe Serie A will turn out to be very different. However, the World Cup has also said that in the end it is the super champions, such as Messi and Mbappé who decide. We therefore expect the rings of Kvara, Leao, Di Maria, Calhanoglu, Immobile, Dybala and Lookman. After having watched with enthusiasm and a touch of envy the world championship of the others, Italian fans want to get excited on their own.