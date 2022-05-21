The coach after a triumphal season, culminating in the promotion, decided to break the relationship with the grigiorosso club

The roads of Fabio Pecchia and the Cremonese divide. After the season that brought the grigiorosso club to promotion to Serie A, the coach has in fact decided to leave. It was he himself who announced the divorce with a letter.

Difficult choice – “There is a moment in the life of each of us where it is necessary to listen to oneself thoroughly and to choose: doing it even when the decision taken, however difficult, may seem unexpected. I have decided to leave Cremonese and I do it with serenity and gratitude. First of all, I thank Cavalier Giovanni Arvedi, who fully understood my state of mind, accepting, albeit reluctantly, my personal desire to end this extraordinary professional experience which culminated in reaching Serie A “.

A dream come true – “I would like to share with you the images imprinted in my mind that flow like in a film that started in Pescara on January 17, 2020 and finished in Como on May 6, 2022. They have been intense, tiring months, with strong and different feelings; we ran and chased with determination and perseverance, passing from the tension for the fight for salvation to the joy of direct promotion to Serie A. A dreamed-of promotion, built with foresight by the company and won with merit by a team in which the mix of young experts has been implemented with extreme conviction and winning mentality. The strength of a football dream come true, the intensity of an exciting season and a half and the awareness of having fielded everything I had and even more, push me to make the decision to leave the bench Cremo, giving space to new energies. I leave with my heart full of joy and pride for the extraordinary journey that has just ended, for the constant evolution of my players. i and for having achieved an objective expected for 26 years, writing a fundamental page in the history of Cremo “. See also Manchester City prepares an offer for Paulo Dybala in case he leaves Juventus

Gratitude – “I once again thank Cavalier Arvedi, the undisputed architect of these successes, the managers, the employees of the US Cremonese, my staff, the team that followed me from the first to the last training session and all the grigiorosso people to whom I join friends and many ‘new’ fans who are passionate about the Cremo and the press that gave resonance to our work. I trust that you can understand and respect my decision. I wish the club, the team and the Grigiorosso people to obtain the football successes that they deserve and I greet everyone with great respect and affection, aware that a simple thank you cannot express all my gratitude. You will always be among my best memories. Come on Cremo! “.

