Guillermo Ochoa continues to be the focus of attention of big italian clubs thanks to his outstanding performance in the A series. According to the Tuttosalernitana newspaperhe Inter de Milan has joined the list of teams interested in signing the mexican goalkeeper after his impressive performance in Salernitana’s 1-1 draw against Inter.

The contract of Guillermo Ochoa with the salernitana expires this summer, which would make him a free player for the next transfer window. This means that the Inter de Milan He would not have to pay anything for his transfer, which makes him even more attractive to the Milan team. In addition, the team would be looking for a replacement for its current goalkeeper, Samir Handanovicwhose contract expires at the end of the season.

Despite Guillermo Ochoa will fulfill 38 years next July, the Inter he seems to be interested in her abilities and not concerned about her age. Although the salernitana I could try to hold it, the Inter de Milan is a very attractive option for the Mexican goalkeeper, considering the reputation and success of the team in the A series.

Despite his age, ochoa remains an attractive option due to his talent, and his expiring contract makes him even more attractive to teams looking to bolster their goal.