Football, Serie A it’s time to pay the taxes suspended for the Covid. Inter the most indebted

Salty accounts for Serie A football, which has to deal with the tax authorities after the suspension due to the Covid emergency. Today, December 29, falls on deadline for the payment of taxes expired on 22 Decemberdeadline which will concern the first three installments for those who decide to access the debt extension.

In a note, the Revenue Agency explains: “Payments of withholding taxes, including those relating to regional and municipal surtaxes, and value added tax, must be made by the interested parties, using the F24 form, using the codes ordinary taxes and indicating the original reference periods by 29 December 2022 or in sixty equal installments, with the first three installments due by the same date and the subsequent monthly installments by the last day of each month starting from January 2023 In the case of payment by installments, an increase of three percent of the total sums due is due, which must be paid for the entire amount at the same time as the first installment using the tax code “1668” and indicating the reference year “2022”” .

The debts of football clubs to the tax authorities range from 50 million for Inter to 10 for Milan. Here they are in detail: Inter – 50 million euros, Lazio – 40 million euros, Rome – 38 million euros, Juventus – 30 million euros, Naples – 25 million euros, Fiorentina – 15 million euros, Milan – 10 million of Euro.

Subscribe to the newsletter

