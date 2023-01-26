Genoa – The anticipation of the first return day of the Serie A championship, Bologna-Spezia, scheduled for Friday 27 January at 18.30, goes right into the history of the top league. It will in fact be the first match in which the referee will be able to make use of the support of the semi-automatic offside (Saot).

How semi-automatic offside works



The brand new technology has already made its debut on the occasion of the Super Cup final between Milan and Inter in Riyadh, but tomorrow its use will also become effective in the Serie A championship and will be for the entire second round.