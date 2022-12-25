It’s Gianluca Left-handed the baddest player in the A league in the 2022. In fact, in the calendar year that is about to end, the defender of Rome he has received more cards than anyone in our league. Between yellow cards and expulsions, the total rises to fourteen (13+1): behind him on the podium is Snipers of the Verona (11 and 2) and Maxime Lopez (13 yellow cards). To go down in the ranking of the most reprimanded in A league there are Becao, Gunter, Amrabat, Lukic, Amian and finally Medel.