Last summer Leeds secured him on the last day of the transfer market by buying him from Zurich, but Andrea Raddrizzani’s company seems to be just one of the stages in Wilfred Gnonto’s growth process. Mancini’s national team forward could pack his bags already at the end of this season, especially if the training coached by Javi Gracia does not achieve salvation in the Premier League. Some of the big names from across the Channel have their eyes on the former product of Inter’s youth sector and are following him with great attention: Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are the most active, but there are also other clubs that have noticed the progress of the nineteen year old from Verbania, who started in the Under 21 team and now has 2 goals in the 16 appearances collected in the Premier League.